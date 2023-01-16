DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 63,043 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,043 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $100,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,289. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

