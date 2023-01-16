DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $99.15 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $99,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,954,000 after acquiring an additional 335,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 777,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

