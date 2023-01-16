DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Accenture worth $304,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

