DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 293,770 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 293,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comcast were worth $136,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 797,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,055. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

