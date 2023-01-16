Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.50) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,088 ($49.81).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,679.50 ($44.83) on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,697.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,720.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,628.21.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

