Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €161.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RI opened at €193.90 ($208.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €185.23. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.