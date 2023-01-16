Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBOEY. Barclays cut their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($212.58) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($212.90) to €202.00 ($217.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
