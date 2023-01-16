Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.35 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $42.58 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00012100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.56290622 USD and is up 17.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

