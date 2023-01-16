Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

DCOMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.74. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

