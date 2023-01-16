Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %
DCOMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.74. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
