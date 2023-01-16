Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.67 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

