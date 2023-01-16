Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

