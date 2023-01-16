dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.70. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $335.15 and a 1 year high of $366.69.

Get dormakaba alerts:

About dormakaba

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.