dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.70. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $335.15 and a 1 year high of $366.69.
About dormakaba
