Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 1,930.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOCMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. 20,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

