Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 171.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $216.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

