Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

