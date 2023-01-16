Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.98. 89,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

