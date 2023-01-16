DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

