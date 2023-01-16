Eargo Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.
Eargo Trading Down 1.2 %
EAR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Eargo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.84.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
