Eargo Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18th.

Eargo Trading Down 1.2 %

EAR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Eargo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo

About Eargo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eargo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eargo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.