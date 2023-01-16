Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $40.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

