Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573,930 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises about 3.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.