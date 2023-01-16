Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ELYM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.07. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
