Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ELYM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.07. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 624,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

