Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.32 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Elrond has a total market cap of $978.92 million and $28.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $40.48 or 0.00189900 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010080 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 24,184,559 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
