Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.32 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Elrond has a total market cap of $978.92 million and $28.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $40.48 or 0.00189900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010080 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 24,184,559 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

