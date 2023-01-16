Energy Web Token (EWT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $107.34 million and $1.35 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $3.26 or 0.00015281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

