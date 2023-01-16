Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.
ERF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.22.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$23.35. 66,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,753. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$25.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
