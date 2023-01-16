Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,000.06

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $74,949.15 and $91,000.06 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

