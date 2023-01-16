EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

