EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Lifted by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 1.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. 316,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

