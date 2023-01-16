Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of EQX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

