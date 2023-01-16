Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded by CIBC to “Sell”

CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$4.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold to a sell rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.49.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

EQX opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.