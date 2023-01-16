ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $10.96 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $66.71 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00234553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00977717 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $361.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

