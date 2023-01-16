Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $110.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.