Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $110.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.
EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of EEFT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.