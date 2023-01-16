EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Cowen decreased their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of EVGO opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. EVgo has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

