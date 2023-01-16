Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

