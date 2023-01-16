Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.84 and a 200 day moving average of $359.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

