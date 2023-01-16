Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 393,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,708,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

