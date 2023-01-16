Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

