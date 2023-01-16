Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

