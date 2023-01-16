Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

