Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.22) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.54) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

EVK traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching €19.68 ($21.16). The company had a trading volume of 607,144 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.97. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

