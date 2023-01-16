Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFS. Bank of America boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

