Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
