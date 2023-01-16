Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 50.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $187.79 million and $61.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

