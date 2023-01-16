Fetch.ai Price Up 49.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $190.23 million and approximately $66.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.