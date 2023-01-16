Financial Comparison: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) vs. Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.93 $66.49 million $0.21 18.00 Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.18 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.92

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

19.4% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 28.73% 7.67% 4.54% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Ryvyl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from USD 10 – 50 million.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

