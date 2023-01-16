Financial Comparison: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.34% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.86 $7.99 million $2.99 9.11 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.66 $21.93 million $1.80 10.57

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals and small businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, such as consumer, commercial, residential mortgage, and home loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers order checks, bill pay, pop money, and treasury management services; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

