First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 789.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

