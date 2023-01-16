First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.46.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
