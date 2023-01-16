First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FGM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $39.25. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period.

