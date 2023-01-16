First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 97.2% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RFEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.57.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFEU. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.