First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 97.2% in January

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RFEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.57.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.