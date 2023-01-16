First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.34. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

