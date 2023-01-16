First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FKU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,778. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.